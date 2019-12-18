Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.19. The company has a market cap of $73.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.