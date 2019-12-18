Rotharium Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $50,176.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00006034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

