Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.83

Media stories about Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Mail earned a media sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ROYMF stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

ROYMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

