RPICoin Market Cap Hits $18,918.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $18,918.00 and $8.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 908,471,241 coins and its circulating supply is 868,459,305 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

