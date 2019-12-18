RPT Realty Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.68. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $147,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 34.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.