Rupee Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $74,188.00 and $170.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036450 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,029,500 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

