RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Barclays

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get RWS alerts:

LON RWS opened at GBX 625 ($8.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.11. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 674 ($8.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 615.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

In related news, insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £5,800,000 ($7,629,571.17).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.