SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0266 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $737,802.00 and $48.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00058385 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00629445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00241283 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005228 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001961 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

