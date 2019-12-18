SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $310,621.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $310,621.00 and $690,094.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00778404 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 120.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,074,284 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

