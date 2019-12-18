Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Safestay in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Safestay stock opened at GBX 32.03 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.23. Safestay has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

