Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAIL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 761,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 508,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.