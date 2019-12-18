Sakura Bloom (SKB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,046.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $491,476.00 and $1,046.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en.

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

