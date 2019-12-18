SDL (LON:SDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) price target on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get SDL alerts:

LON:SDL opened at GBX 592 ($7.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. SDL has a twelve month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 568.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66.

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.