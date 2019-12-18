Sentinel Market Cap Tops $1.92 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $33,118.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.