Serica Energy’s (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

SQZ stock opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.14. The firm has a market cap of $323.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.