Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$327.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$500.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from C$370.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total transaction of C$172,126.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,917.37. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total value of C$25,427.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at C$1,061,266.31. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129 over the last three months.

Shopify stock opened at C$510.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$439.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$436.98. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$160.02 and a 12 month high of C$543.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.77.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

