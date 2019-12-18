SIBCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,745.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $725,090.00 and $2,745.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.01831186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02627844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00570041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00661517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,070,049 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

