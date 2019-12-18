Silverway (SLV) Reaches Market Cap of $59.23 Million

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Silverway has a market cap of $59.23 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 79.9% against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008278 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02627844 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00570948 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

