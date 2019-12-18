Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $53,775.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,519.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $55,275.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,768,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,337. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.