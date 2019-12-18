Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $34,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $33,105.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $31,740.00.

WORK traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,768,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Slack by 13.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Slack by 10.1% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 351,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slack by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.