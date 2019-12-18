Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $50,933.00 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00334304 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004451 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015103 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015998 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

SAT is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

