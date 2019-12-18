SolarCoin Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a market cap of $817,072.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00570041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,882,773 coins and its circulating supply is 56,024,127 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.