Spirit Airlines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,647% compared to the typical volume of 475 call options.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,250,000 after buying an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after purchasing an additional 544,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,714,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.