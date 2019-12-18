Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 20,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,257.00, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.37. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Square by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

