Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 78.53 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Staffline Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.19 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,211.47 ($15.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.93.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

