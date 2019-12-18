Staffline Group’s (STAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.50). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.18% from the stock’s previous close.

STAF opened at GBX 78.53 ($1.03) on Wednesday. Staffline Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.19 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,211.47 ($15.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.93.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

