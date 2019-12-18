Startcoin (START) Price Tops $0.0027

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Startcoin has a market cap of $120,416.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Startcoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010968 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

