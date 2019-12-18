Steelcase Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,791 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,423% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

SCS opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 42.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 737.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.