Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00008221 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $27,071.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,265.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.02595278 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00571840 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006259 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,351,905 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

