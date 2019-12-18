Stephen J. Boyle Sells 18,180 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 10,529,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after buying an additional 455,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

