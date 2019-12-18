Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,204 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,172% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Stephens set a $36.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

