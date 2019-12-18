Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,749 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,974% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 9.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Store Capital by 290.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Store Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOR. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

STOR stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.