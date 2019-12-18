STRAKS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $11,824.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.01831186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02627844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00570041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00661517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.