Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SUMO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

LON SUMO opened at GBX 165.04 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.78 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $249.99 million and a P/E ratio of 103.15.

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

