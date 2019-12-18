Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

