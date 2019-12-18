Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €46.00 Price Target at HSBC

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €46.00 ($53.49) target price from analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

TLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.97 ($51.12).

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €45.58 ($53.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.72. Talanx has a 52-week low of €29.04 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of €44.20 ($51.40). The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

