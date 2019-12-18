Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TM17 stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.94 million and a P/E ratio of 27.17. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.97.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.