TENA (TENA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,690.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. TENA has a total market cap of $128,690.00 and $9,687.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.