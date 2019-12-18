Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevin A. Barr Sells 4,939 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin A. Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Kevin A. Barr bought 14 shares of Terex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $351.96.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. 613,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 21,369.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,134 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,558,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after buying an additional 481,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Terex by 311.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 893,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.