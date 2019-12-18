Tether Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.57 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.14 billion and $30.57 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, QBTC and EXX. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Bibox, CoinBene, BtcTurk, CoinEx, Bitfinex, IDAX, Upbit, Liqui, BTC-Alpha, LBank, Kryptono, BigONE, DragonEX, IDCM, Kraken, Cobinhood, Bittrex, UEX, TDAX, Bit-Z, Huobi, OOOBTC, QBTC, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, BitMart, BitForex, ZB.COM, MBAex, ABCC, FCoin, Trade By Trade, Iquant, C2CX, EXX, Exmo, Binance, OKEx, B2BX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinut, DigiFinex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

