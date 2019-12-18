Timothy J. Haas Acquires 100,000 Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBEV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 1,644,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,888. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

