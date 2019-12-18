Tokenbox (TBX) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $51,840.00 and approximately $6,076.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenbox launched on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,882 tokens. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

