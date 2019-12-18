Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,828% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 call options.

Shares of RETA opened at $216.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 2.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $12,912,510 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

