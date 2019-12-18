Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,089 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,955% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,551.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

