Traders Buy Large Volume of PACCAR Put Options (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,194 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 903% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after buying an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PACCAR by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.