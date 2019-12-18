Traders Purchase High Volume of AerCap Put Options (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,227 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,628% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

NYSE:AER opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 30.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 205,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 31.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.