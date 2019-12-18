Traders Purchase High Volume of Unilever Put Options (NYSE:UL)

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,178 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,897% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

UL stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Unilever has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

