Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,229% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

