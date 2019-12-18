Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,596% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

NYSE:HGV opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.