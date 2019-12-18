TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

TAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $80,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

